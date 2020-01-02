Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Up 3.8%

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.01, 3,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 689% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jeffersonville Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

