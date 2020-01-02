Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.