JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 20 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 21.71.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

