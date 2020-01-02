K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Trading Up 1.9%

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

About K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

