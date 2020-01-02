Kent Grogan Sells 61,250,000 Shares of Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) Stock

Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) insider Kent Grogan sold 61,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$980,000.00 ($695,035.46).

BEE stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday. 174,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.73.

Broo Limited produces and distributes beer in Australia and China. It operates through Hospitality, Australian Brewing, and Chinese Brewing segments. The company offers beers under the Broo Premium Lager and Australia Draught brand names. It also manages pubs and boutique brewery venues. Broo Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mildura, Australia.

