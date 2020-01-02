Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $234,245.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Mercatox, YoBit and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Allbit, OTCBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, COSS and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

