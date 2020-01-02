Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $77.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.25 million and the lowest is $74.99 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $321.91 million, with estimates ranging from $303.99 million to $351.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 536,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

