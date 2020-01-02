Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) Trading Up 26.9%

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE)’s stock price was up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 715,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 797,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

About Lake Resources (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources N.L. explores for and develops lithium projects in Argentina. Its flagship projects include the Kachi lithium brine project covering an area of 54,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina; and Olaroz-Cauchari project totaling an area of 19,000 hectares located in Jujuy Province.

