LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $30.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $28.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.53 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.66 million, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $130.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,161,018. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 87,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $37.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.