Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.69 ($13.59).

LEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LEO traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday, reaching €11.00 ($12.78). 650,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.80. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

