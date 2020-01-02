Loki Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Loki has a market cap of $16.68 million and $18,178.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005324 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.01828164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.02789865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00571815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00638410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00387424 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,999,303 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

