Loki Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Loki has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $10,277.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005332 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,199.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.01813367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.13 or 0.02836597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00582708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00634967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062558 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00389438 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,982,698 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

