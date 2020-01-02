Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$5.65 ($4.01) and last traded at A$5.64 ($4.00), approximately 17,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.58 ($3.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.31.

Get Lycopodium alerts:

In related news, insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.