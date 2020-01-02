Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.27

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and traded as high as $96.51. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 1,532 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

