Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.31. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 17,128 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.