Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.31. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 17,128 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.88.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.
