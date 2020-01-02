Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.