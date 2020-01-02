Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02, 167,760 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 54,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

