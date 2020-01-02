MEET.ONE One Day Trading Volume Tops $409,283.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $409,283.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.