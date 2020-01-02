Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $654.13.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $571.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.52. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

