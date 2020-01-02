Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $26.19

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.14, but opened at $26.19. Meritor shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 128,380 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

