MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

