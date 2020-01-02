MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

