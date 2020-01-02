Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings. Middlesex Water reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Middlesex Water.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

