Mincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0162 on Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $99,483.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011484 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,125,997 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

