MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.02 ($3.56) and last traded at A$5.02 ($3.56), approximately 30,321 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.94 ($3.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81.

About MNF Group (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

