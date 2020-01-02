Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $156.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.11.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
