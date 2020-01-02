Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $156.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

