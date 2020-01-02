MonaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $51.19 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $51.19 million and approximately $468,934.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Livecoin, Bitbank and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.01812791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.02839931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00636037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Livecoin, Fisco, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

