Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $771.80 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Monero has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Nanex and Exmo. Monero has a market cap of $771.80 million and approximately $77.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,382,465 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, B2BX, Bisq, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, Liquid, Coindeal, Bithumb, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Nanex, OKEx, BitBay, Bitlish, Upbit, CoinEx, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Coinut, Cryptopia, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

