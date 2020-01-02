Monolith Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $13,282.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.05884135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023973 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

