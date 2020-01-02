Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE remained flat at $$19.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

