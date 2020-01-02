Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE remained flat at $$19.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.09.
About Monotype Imaging
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.
