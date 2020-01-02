Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $299.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and IDEX. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $827,225.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

