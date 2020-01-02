NaPoleonX Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $145.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

