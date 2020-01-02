National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.07

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.07 and traded as high as $72.50. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 594,512 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0009747 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total value of C$562,770.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

