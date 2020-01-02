Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.92 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Newton has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.