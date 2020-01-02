NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get NN alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NN by 1,223.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in NN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $395.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.