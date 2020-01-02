Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.10 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.78. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

