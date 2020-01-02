Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.96

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.96 and traded as low as $130.06. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 30,756 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Eric W. Hook purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,522.23). Also, insider Ian Phillips purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,920.94 ($3,842.33).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

