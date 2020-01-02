Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Purchases A$33,500.00 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).
Shares of NUS opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Thursday. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.
Nusantara Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nusantara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nusantara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.