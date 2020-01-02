Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Purchases A$33,500.00 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

Shares of NUS opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Thursday. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

