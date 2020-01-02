Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

