Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Oilex shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 24,658,424 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.