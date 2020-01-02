Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 208,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,042. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

