Paragon (PRG) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Paragon has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $449,493.00 and $9.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

