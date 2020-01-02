Park National Corp OH Purchases 2,923 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.66. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $7,898,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,977,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,718 shares of company stock worth $15,302,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

