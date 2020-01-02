Park National Corp OH Sells 1,850 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

