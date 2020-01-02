Park National Corp OH Sells 48,404 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,611,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272,712. The company has a market cap of $320.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

