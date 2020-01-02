PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156,351.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $156,351.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.06060060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024383 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,260,634 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

