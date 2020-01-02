PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $194,090.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PeepCoin has a market cap of $194,090.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,857,385,153 coins and its circulating supply is 80,657,385,153 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.