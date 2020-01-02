Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,188.93

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,188.93 and traded as high as $2,743.00. Persimmon shares last traded at $2,730.00, with a volume of 984,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.39) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,582.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,188.93. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

