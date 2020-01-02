PIBBLE (PIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,204.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $841,058.00 and approximately $57,204.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

