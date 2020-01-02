Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$11,237.50 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 72,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,535,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,015.99.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 24,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,185.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.90 million. Analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

